Storm Bert to hit West Cork over weekend: advisory issued

JUST when you were getting used to the first snows of winter, Met Éireann has sent out an alert for a new storm this weekend.

Storm Bert is set to close in on Ireland, replacing the recent cold Arctic airmass.

In a 'moderate' weather alert for Co Cork, the weather authority says that very strong winds and heavy rain will track north-eastwards over the country on Friday night.

Storm Bert will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend and into early next week and further warnings will be issued for this event.