The public are reminded that all of Cork County Council's facilities will be closed during today’s Red Warning with services curtailed to respond to any life-threatening or critical incidents.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021 4800048.

Other useful numbers are: ESB Networks: 1850 372 999 (have your MPRN number to hand); Gas Networks Ireland: 1850 20 50 50; South Doc: 1850 335 999.