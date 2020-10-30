Storm Aiden brings Status Orange wind warning; Council issues flood alert for Bantry

MET Éireann has updated its weather warning for Cork this weekend to a Status Orange warning from 5am to 10am tomorrow, Saturday.

On Saturday morning strong southerly winds veering south-westerly associated with ‘Storm Aiden’ will reach mean speeds of 65-80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100-130km/h.

The Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland remains valid from 1am to 3pm tomorrow. Strong to gale force southerly winds will veer westerly. Some severe gusts are possible.

Met Éireann has issued an overall Weather Advisory for very unsettled weather this Halloween weekend, valid from 9pm tonight until 6pm on Monday, as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding. It will be very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible. Some coastal flooding is also possible, due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds. Very high seas are predicted.

Relevant for West Cork, a storm surge is predicted to add between 0.3m and 0.6m in height to the tides and swells, high winds, and wind direction will add to the wave height and increase the risk of flooding. The current modelling by Met Eireann suggests that Saturday morning’s high tide poses the worst flooding risks, but this could change. High tides on Saturday are at 4.30am in Bantry and 5am in Ballycotton.

Property owners in areas at risk of coastal flooding should take steps to protect property.

Cork County Council urges the public to exercise caution and vigilance along the coastline as high wind and waves are anticipated during the period. Stay high, stay dry and stay back from the coast.

Cork County Council advises road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy wind and rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Issues such as fallen trees and road damage can be reported to the local Council office during working hours (Monday to Friday 9am-5pm) or via the emergency number (021) 4800048 outside of these hours.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided, and the public are advised call ESB in assisting with the identification of location of fallen wires.

In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278.

Cork County Council reminds members of the public to pay particular attention to the following:

At Home – Before the Storm

Tie down loose items outside that cannot be brought in

Have a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio ready

Stay indoors –and keep pets in

Clear windowsills and close curtains to protect against flying glass

If gas, electricity or water supplies are cut off, contact if possible the relevant services

Keep in contact with family and neighbours especially people living alone

At Home – After the Storm

As soon as it is safe, rope off or protect damaged areas to prevent injury from falling masonry, roof tiles or broken glass

In the event of an emergency

Call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor this situation. Further Notices will issue as more information comes to hand. Updates will be provided on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco