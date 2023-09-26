Storm Agnes heading for West Cork

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for West Cork as Storm Agnes approaches the country, and is forecast to bring heavy winds and rain with it.

Met Éireann has issued two status orange weather warnings for Cork, Kerry and Waterford – one for wind and one for rain – which come into effect tomorrow morning (Wednesday) from 9am until 3pm with spells of heavy and occasionally intense rain, combined with very strong and gusty winds forecasted.

A yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for the rest of the country.

As Storm Agnes hits, it will become very windy on Wednesday with very strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly later on.

Potential impacts include coastal flooding, localised flooding, power outages, difficult and hazardous travel conditions, fallen trees and poor visibility.

Cork County Council’s severe weather assessment team has crews on standby in several known risk locations across the county.

Crews are currently clearing inlets and gullies while sandbags and pumping arrangements will be in place in known problem locations.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.

Members of the public are also asked to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface and flash flooding possible. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

Forecasted conditions may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to the power supply, contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

In the event of disruption to water supply, contact Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278.

Further weather updates are available by visiting www.met.ie

Agnes, which is the first of 21 storm names in a new list released recently, refers to Agnes Mary Clerke, the Skibbereen-born astronomer, lived on Bridge Street, where a shopfront still bears the family name.

She is credited as being the founder of what is today referred to as ‘popular science.’

Agnes was widely accomplished, and broke through many gender barriers – she even has a crater named after her, but she still remains unknown to many.

After this week, she may be more of a household name.