Stinking crabs dumped at popular swimming spot outside Skibbereen

CORK County Council is investigating a shellfish-dumping incident which has left a popular swimming spot out of action since the recent heatwave.

Several people who frequent Ballyalla, near the golf club in Skibbereen, contacted The Southern Star to express their shock and anger at finding a stinking load of crabs and shells dumped on the shoreline.

The Council said it is aware of the issue and that the matter is being investigated by its environment department.

One local woman described the reckless and wilful act as ‘a disgrace.’

She said people are no longer visiting Ballyalla because of the disgusting stench all along the shoreline.

‘Given the amount of shells,’ she reckoned, ‘it has to be a business that dumped them.’

The woman expressed her disappointment that children can no longer use the amenity and jump off the pier at high tide, which is a favourite summer pastime, especially during hot weather.

For many local people, Ballyalla is their favourite place to go to take a dip and cool off, especially when neighbouring Lough Hyne gets too busy. But no one is going there now because, aside from the unpleasant sight and smell, the illegally dumped crabs are considered a health hazard.