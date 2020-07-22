Steve Redmond completes 40km Baltimore to Fastnet swim; The Irish Famine letter with links to Rita Hayworth and the Aga Khan; The West Cork senior football Group of Death; Darren Sweetnam hoping for injury-free run; Marking the lives of 6,000 babies

In this week's Southern Star

In News

• Seven Oceans swimmer Steve Redmond is the first person to complete the savage 40km Baltimore to Fastnet swim.

• A famous Irish Famine letter, with family links to the Aga Khan and Hollywood actress Rita Hayworth, is to be put on display in Skibbereen this summer.

In Sport

• We preview the West Cork senior football Group of Death that includes Carbery Rangers, Castlehaven, Ilen Rovers and Newcestown.

• St James ready to begin Carbery title defence.

• Darren Sweetnam hoping for injury-free run.

• Drinagh Rangers off to winning start in Premier Division.

In Life & Community

• A West Cork based woman is spearheading a project aiming to make a doll to remember each of the 6,000 babies that died in Ireland’s mother and baby homes.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 23rd