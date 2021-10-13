Steely determination of Tamas makes for lots of happy endings

IF you have had the misfortune to lose a wedding or engagement ring – or even car keys – in West Cork, then chances are you have heard of Tamas Juhasz.

Armed with his metal detector, Tamas, who is originally from Hungary but now living in Kinsale, has come to the rescue of many forlorn folk this summer who had lost their rings.

Tamas said that it’s a hobby of his that has recently gained momentum as he becomes well known for finding lost items.

‘People are generally delighted when I help them and I’m always checking different local notice boards on Facebook to see if anyone has lost something important,’ he explained. ‘I then make contact with them to see if I can help,’ said Tamas.

In July, Jane Lius lost her engagement ring on Coolmain Beach and, having posted it on the Kinsale Notice Board Facebook page, Tamas contacted her and eventually found it.

She said she didn’t have much hope of recovering it as she lost in the water and couldn’t believe her eyes when Tamas sent her a picture of it.

Just weeks later, Tamas came to the aid of Sean King, who lost his wedding ring in the sea in Garrylucas and Tamas found it too. ‘The lovely Tamas Juhasz kindly went out of his way and found it for me. Top bloke and thanks again. Can’t believe it,’ Sean posted online.

And more recently, Tamas helped Kinsale newcomer, Varun Ganguly, find his platinum wedding ring that he had lost at the Dock Beach in Kinsale. Varun contacted him on Facebook having heard of his reputation in finding rings. Tamas duly obliged and found the beloved ring.

Varun posted online that he would never have found his ring without the help of Tamas who was ‘such a great guy.’ One person even commented that Tamas deserves a civic award for the generosity of his time and help to others.

Tamas has now set up a Facebook page called ‘Lost and Found in Kinsale and surrounds’ so he can help others find other lost treasures.