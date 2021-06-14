Staycationers force lifeguards to commute commute from city

THREE lifeguards in West Cork are each facing a three-hour daily commute because they can’t find accommodation in West Cork.

One lifeguard, a 21-year-old student, said that landlords don’t seem to want students because everything they have been offered has either been long-term or a holiday lease.

‘We have been offered places for two weeks at very high prices because that’s the way it is going – there are just so many people wanting to staycation in West Cork.

‘Then there are others who want to lease out their premises for a year and not the three months we need to do our jobs for the summer,’ she said.

Two areas that have been identified as particularly problematic are Clonakilty and Rosscarbery. The lifeguard said the reason for that is because staycationers are making a beeline for coastal towns. Work for the three women commenced on Saturday, June 5th and after working from 10.30am until 7pm, they drove back to the city.

‘That’s not sustainable. We won’t be able to keep doing that for the summer.

‘Two to three hours a day travelling, plus the cost of petrol doesn’t make sense financially,’ she added.

The only accommodation they are being offered is in shared accommodation, which is not ideal given the ongoing Covid restrictions.

‘Normally, after a bit of trial and error, we’d always find accommodation locally, but with staycations being so popular this year things are looking a bit doubtful at the moment,’ she said.

Ideally, they would like to find a place together so if there are any readers of The Southern Star who might know of a suitable place, they can contact them on 086 3846159.