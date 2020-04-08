'Stay at home this Easter' plea from gardaí; Cameron Blair's family left devastated by his murder; Warning as unlocked cars are targeted by thieves; Kinsale students make ICU visors in their 3D lab; Diary of a demented home worker; We pick a GAA team of West Cork locals who star in other sports PLUS Home & Garden - your guide to products and services for a perfect West Cork home & garden

In this week's Southern Star
In News
'Stay at home this Easter' plea from gardaí
Cameron Blair's family left devastated by his murder
Warning as unlocked cars are targeted by thieves
Kinsale students make ICU visors in their 3D lab
Macroom firm helps out with upgrading PPE from China
Why a mouse and a laptop are now essential altar items
In Sport
John Cleary recalls 1983 Munster SFC final
We chat to Cork and Skibb star Laura O'Mahony
Interview with Skibb rower Emily Hegarty
Bantry runner Alan O'Shea has a new target
In Life & Community
Emma Connolly's last diary of a demented home worker where she starts to feel like the Lord of the Ring's Gollum!
A West Cork based woman urges people to get on board with a new challenge to help Breakthrough Cancer Research raise vital funds.
