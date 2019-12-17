Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for Cork tomorrow

MET Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Cork and also for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford for tomorrow.

Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding.

The warning is valid from 4am tomorrow Wednesday until 7pm.

There is also a Status Yellow Wind warning for all of Ireland for tomorrow with Southeast winds, later veering southerly, gusting to 90-110km/h, at their strongest in coastal areas.

The wind warning is valid from noon Wednesday until midnight.