Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Munster this afternoon

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Munster from later this afternoon.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said that thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon from 3pm until midnight in Munster.

'Due to the localised nature of thunderstorm activity some areas will escape completely, but areas impacted will see torrential downpours will possible hail, leading to some spot flooding.'

This warning comes after some parts of West Cork experienced torrential rainfall overnight and saw the N71 at Rosscarbery flooded for a period this morning due to overnight flooding. There were also localised flooding at Rosscarbery, Connonagh, Leap and Roury Bridge.