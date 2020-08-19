Status Red wind warning for Cork as Storm Ellen approaches

Cork County Council is prepared with response crews on standby for the approaching Storm Ellen, in advance of unseasonably wet and stormy weather.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Red wind warning for Cork (Storm Ellen) from 9pm tonight until midnight.

Between these times, Storm Ellen will produce a core of very severe and destructive winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding. Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds, there is a potential risk of coastal flooding, particularly in the West Cork area. There is a risk also of some inland and river flooding with some potentially heavy, thundery downpours.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in effect for Munster from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning, while a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Ireland from 9pm tonight until midnight tomorrow night ( Thursday August 20th).

Met Éireann have also issued a Status Red Marine Gale Warning. Gale to storm force winds, southeast veering southwest this evening and tonight on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. Winds will reach violent storm force 11 for a time on coasts. Boat owners should exercise extreme caution on or near the water, ensure vessels are well secured on their berths or moorings and vessel bilge pumps are functioning or pumped out in advance.

Cork County Council's severe weather assessment team have convened in response to this weather warning and reviewed preparations. Council response crews have been put on notice and are on standby. Sandbags will be available at Cork County Council depots for areas prone to risk and Council crews will deploy sandbags as necessary.

Cork County Council expects the impact from Storm Ellen to include fallen trees and possible structural damage from high winds, flooding in coastal areas and inland and river flooding.

Property owners, residents and visitors are advised to prepare for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods. Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Those camping or in caravans are asked to seek alternative accommodation indoors tonight, as temporary structures are particularly at risk.

Cork County Council advises road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are reminded to take additional care and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists are advised to report issues such as fallen trees and road damage to their local Cork County Council office during working hours or to call the emergency number (021) 4800048.

Dursey cable car will not operate tomorrow (Thursday 20th). Visitors are advised to check www.corkcoco.ie and the Council’s social media accounts (@corkcoco) for updates.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850372999.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor this situation. Updates will be provided on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and also across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco

Cork County Council is urging people to pay particular attention to the following:

At Home – Before the Storm

Tie down loose items outside that cannot be brought in.

Have a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio ready

Stay indoors –and keep pets in.

Clear windowsills and close curtains to protect against flying glass.

If gas, electricity or water supplies are cut off, contact if possible the relevant services.

Keep in contact with family and neighbours especially people living alone.

At Home – After the Storm

As soon as it is safe, rope off or protect damaged areas to prevent injury from falling masonry, roof tiles or broken glass

In the event of an emergency:

Call 999or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate.

DO NOT assume others will do this.

Further notices will issue as more information comes to hand.

Meanwhile, in response to the Red weather warning in place for Cork from 9.00pm this evening until midnight, Bus Éireann has temporarily suspended the following Expressway services:

Route 40 – The following services will NOT operate:

• 1930 from Waterford to Cork

• 2030 from Cork to Tralee

• 2040 from Cork to Waterford

Route 51 – The following services will NOT operate:

• 2035 from Limerick to Cork

• 2055 from Cork to Limerick

The following services in Cork City & County will also be temporarily suspended:

Bus Éireann City and Town services



All services on Routes 201 to 226 will be withdrawn from 20:00 / 8pm. Overnight services on Route 220 are likely to resume from 01:00 / 1am tomorrow, subject to an improvement in the weather conditions.

Bus Éireann Stage Carriage services



Route 233 – The following services will NOT operate:

• 2230 from Cork to Macroom

Route 237

The following services will be AMENDED:

• The 1940 service from Cork to Skibbereen will not operate beyond Bandon

The following services will NOT operate:

• 2000 from Skibbereen to Cork

Route 239 – The following services will NOT operate:

• 2245 from Cork to Bandon