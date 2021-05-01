State-of-the-art facility for Garrylucas Beach

A-STATE-of-the art sustainable and world class water-based facility is set to be developed at Garrylucas Beach with works expected to be completed by next summer.

The investment is part of a national €19m package to develop facilities for water bases activities at 22 locations around the country announced by Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin.

Garrylucas Beach will be developed under this scheme in partnership with Cork County Council which will see a centre developed at the beach that will provide showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

The centre will also be fully wheelchair accessible and built using best sustainable practices.

This investment scheme, developed in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and local authorities, will support the local economy and the outdoor activity sector by significantly enhancing the overall visitor experience, providing new business opportunities in local communities and allowing the tourism season beyond the traditional summer months.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD, Christopher O’Sullivan said: ‘I’ve said time and time again that Ireland and Cork in particular can be a capital outdoor activities. This is a good start.’

‘Garrylucas is such a popular spot with kite-surfers, surfers and kayakers and it will add to what is already a great and safe beach location, not far from Kinsale. It will have a high energy performance with nearly zero or a very low amount of energy required to run it.’

Meanwhile, local area representative for the Green Party, Marc Ó Riain – who is also a member of the GTown Surf Club – has welcomed the funding.

‘This will be great for local indigenous businesses who are training our kids to surf all year round and it is also great news for our active community of surfers, swimmers and sea kayakers.’

A second such facility is earmarked for Claycastle beach in Youghal.