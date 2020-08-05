Stars staycationing in West Cork is the ‘new normal’ for our Covid-19 summer

BY MARTHA BRENNAN

IT seems that West Cork is the new Hollywood, as famous Irish faces continue to flock to the area for their summer staycations.

Kinsale’s Acton’s Hotel was delighted to welcome Normal People actor Paul Mescal for a weekend recently, posting a photograph online of Paul with front office manager Fidelma McCarthy.

The town seemed to fill up following the post, as fans tried to catch a glimpse of the TV star – who was this week nominated for an Emmy – following his meals out with US indie singer Phoebe Bridgers. The couple also dined at the town’s Lemon Leaf café.

Earlier that day, Riverstick residents came to the rescue of a pair of boyband stars, when Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden had car trouble.

The Westlife and Boyzone stars posed for a picture with local Centra owner Leo Flynn before continuing on their journey around the county, where they are holidaying.

And broadcaster and author Graham Norton was back home in Bandon on Sunday where he dined in the Bay Leaf Bistro at St Patrick’s Place. ‘Lovely to see our local celebrity Graham Norton dining with us today!’ they posted on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, foodie fans were excited to learn that Roz Purcell was also taking a trip to West Cork with her sister Rachel. Former Miss Universe contestant Roz has written a number of cookbooks and runs a successful food blog online. The trip, which included visits to Timoleague, Kinsale, Oysterhaven, Skibbereen, and Lough Hyne, was sponsored by Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Make a Break For It’ campaign to promote local tourism.