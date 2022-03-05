Star’s role in getting kayak returned to family

A ‘MISSING’ kayak has been returned to the shoreline at Cadogan’s Strand in Schull.

The owner Rose Nason contacted The Southern Star to say that following a recent article in this newspaper – which altered people to possible thefts – the large, two-person Vista kayak was returned.

Rose said the kayak was one of two that was always left at the strand and her family were dismayed to find it gone.

The family notified the gardaí and Rose put out a warning in print and on social media urging people to keep an eye out for the missing kayak, and to protect their own property.

At the time she said, ‘We’d love to get it back,’ so they were more than delighted when they got a call from a local man out walking his dog saying he’d see a van in the area and that the large red kayak was now back on the shoreline.

‘I don’t believe we would have got it back without the article,’ said Rose. ‘The whole thing is a bit bizarre, especially the fact that it was put back in exactly the same place from which it was taken.

‘The Vista is a particularly heavy kayak,’ she added, ‘it is not as if it could have been carried off easily. It would have needed two strong people.’

Rose said the kayak had the appearance as if it had been dragged but she believes the damage to the bottom of it can be repaired.

‘The 15-year-old kayak was not built for speed,’ she said, ‘but it was a good kayak because it was comfortable and heavy so we are thrilled to have it back.’