Star-studded concert remembers talented teacher and tenor Bob

A STAR-studded concert of music and song in memory of tenor Bob Beare will be held at St Peter’s Church in Bandon on Friday September 8th.

As well as being an accomplished tenor, he taught woodwork at Bandon Grammar School before he went on to teach singing at the Cork School of Music. He tutored many well-renowned singers, who went on to greater things, including the late Cara O’Sullivan.

‘Many of Bob’s students and former colleagues are travelling to Bandon to perform at this special concert on September 8th, which marks the third anniversary of his death,’ said Isla Jeffers.

‘As Bob died during Covid, his funeral was restricted and this concert is an opportunity to celebrate his life with a wide and varied programme, featuring a selection of his favourite pieces, which include solo, instrumental and choral.’

This concert is not ticketed but donations will be collected on the night for the Alzheimer Society and the St Peter’s Church organ fund, an instrument also played by Bob. The concert begins at 7.30pm.