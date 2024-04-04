News

St Brogan’s college student Tomás wins green innovation bursary in Limerick

April 4th, 2024 6:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

At the flagship ETB Week event held in Thomond Park on Thursday 14th March to celebrate learners from Ireland’s sixteen Education and Training Boards were (L-R): RTE’s Ray Kennedy, Alan McGrath representing bursary sponsors SOLAS and Green Innovation bursary winner Tomás Markey from St Brogan’s College. (Photo: Brian Arthur)

A BANDON student was among those recognised for their excellence at a special event in Thomond Park, run by Education and Training Boards Ireland, as part of its national ‘ETB Week’ celebrations.

Hosted by RTÉ newsreader and former ETB student, Ray Kennedy, a variety of awards were presented on the day. These included the ETB Alumni awards, which were presented to 17 former ETB learners who have achieved excellence in their chosen field or made an outstanding contribution to their local community.

Also awarded on the day were four ETB Bursaries, each valued at €5,000. Among the successes from Cork ETB was Tomás Markey from St Brogan’s College, the winner of the Green Innovation Bursary, for his project developing a four-stage advancement towards ‘Direct Air Capture’.

Congratulating the winners of the awards, Paddy Lavelle, chief executive of ETBI said that excellence in education and training across all sixteen ETBs in the country – through their current and past students was on display.

‘I congratulate all our winners on their achievements. Their stories show us the power in education, and how it can have a pivotal impact on your life’s path,’ he added.

