Special education hub is part of school’s €10.5m extension

A SPECIAL educational hub is part of Clonakilty Community College’s start-of-the-art €10.5m extension which has been completed in time for students return to education next week.

The college is the first in the country to unveil the Dept of Education Schools of the Future’ design concept which allows a greater external wall area for daylight and ventilation.

The special needs base can facilitate two classes, and also has a central activities space that assists with the development of daily living skills; a para educational room; a multi-sensory room; and a secure outdoor play area.

The extension also provides 10 additional classrooms, as well as a variety of multidisciplinary rooms, including multi media, engineering and meditation rooms.

Physical education will be further supported within the extension with the addition of three ball courts

Principal of the school which is governed by the Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB), Anne Dunne said: ‘We cannot wait to share this beautiful, bright, spacious, vibrant new home with our full college community.

‘We look forward to the reopening of the schools, so that our students can begin to benefit from this amazing facility.’

Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy added: ‘Cork ETB is hugely proud of this state-of-the-art development and we’re extremely pleased that it will be ready for students and staff to utilise once when they return to school and we are confident that these significant upgrades will prove invaluable to both students and teachers at Clonakilty Community College.’

The extension was designed by KOBW architects and the work was carried out by general building contractors Cahalane Brothers. Construction work was carried out in phases since December.