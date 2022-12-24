Spearline says Californian acquisition is a huge step

SPEARLINE, a Skibbereen-based global provider of communication testing technologies, has acquired Callstats analytics, diagnostics and optimisation technology for WebRTC from Nasdaq-quoted 8x8, Inc for an undisclosed sum. Spearline is headquartered in Skibbereen and 8x8 is headquartered in California, USA.

This acquisition will enable Spearline to utilise Callstats’ technology to provide the best-in-class solution for testing and monitoring critical business telecommunication services for its global client base. Spearline’s solutions provide businesses with the tools needed to improve and accelerate their customer experience.

This deal will further expand Spearline’s existing product suite and follows the company’s acquisition of the Israeli-based communications solutions provider testRTC in November of last year.

Matthew Lawlor, co-gounder of Spearline said the acquisition of Callstats represented a huge step forward for Spearline. ‘The integration of the Callstats patented technology, alongside our earlier acquisition of testRTC, confirms Spearline’s position as the world leader in communication testing technologies. We provide our customers with an all-encompassing solution that no other vendor can offer, and we have a team of world-class experts to continue our development into the future.’

Spearline was founded in 2003 by Kevin Buckley and Matthew and currently employs over 200 people worldwide, with offices in Cork, Waterford and India.

Meanwhile, the company has been named among the top 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Ireland for the ninth consecutive year.

The tech company ranked in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, among the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Ireland.

‘It’s a credit to our products, people, customers, and innovation,’ said Kevin Buckley, ‘that we have maintained our position as one of Ireland’s fastest-growing tech firms for the ninth consecutive year.

‘At Spearline, our priority is ensuring excellent connectivity in the work environment. We continue to grow our team and expand our global networks as we listen to our customers,’ he added. ‘We also adapt and introduce new products to suit their changing needs.’

The ceo confirmed that remote working is here to stay. ‘Our WebRTC products give our customers a holistic view of their remote agents’ home network, improving the productivity of call agents – allowing them to focus on what matters – their customers.’

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes.

It is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period, and this year marks 23 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.