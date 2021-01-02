Spearline is one of country’s 50 fastest growing tech companies

SKIBBEREEN-based Spearline, has for the seventh consecutive year, been ranked in the top half of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland, and they said it’s down to their products, people, customers and innovation.

The tech company ranked in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. Rankings are based on average percentage revenue growth over four years.

Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO at Spearline said: ‘We respond to customers internationally by growing our company – our team and global coverage – and adapting our products.

‘This is at the heart of what we do. Given the unforeseen impact of Covid-19, we took an early defensive position and prioritised supporting our existing customers by helping them with their communications needs.

‘As we have monitored telecoms trends emerging from lockdowns and work-from-home, we have brought some priorities to our product development teams, recognising that the communications habits we are now seeing are here for the long-term.’

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 21 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

Cumulatively, the 2020 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €3.3 billion in total annual revenues and employed over 4,600 people in 2019. The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €90 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was over 400%. Compared with last year, there are 13 new companies on the ranking.

David Shanahan of Deloitte said: ‘Every year at the Fast 50 Awards, we celebrate the incredible innovation and entrepreneurship displayed by Irish tech companies and the immense contribution they make to our economy.

‘Irish tech companies have truly outdone themselves this year. It is inspiring to see the countless examples of companies who, over the last year, have demonstrated resilience, innovated, adapted and thrived in the face of uncertainty and new challenges.

‘We’re delighted to be supporting and recognising these companies through the Fast 50 Technology Awards programme. Over the last 21 years, the Fast 50 has become the benchmark of success for Irish tech companies.’