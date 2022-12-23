Sophie's murder still unsolved 26 years on

Today marks the 26th anniversary of the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was murdered at her holiday home in Toomore on December 26th 1996. Her murder just days before Christmas rocked the close-knit community

Despite several garda investigations over the past 26 years no one has been charged with the film producer's murder.

Gardaí recently renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward if they have information relating to her death and said they have new witnesses to interview in the UK and France.

Supt Joe Moore from Bantry Garda Station said that he wanted to assure Sophie’s family and the wider public in West Cork that this is ‘very much a live and ongoing murder investigation and we will be actively pursuing all avenues of this investigation’.

A Serious Crime Review team, led by Det Supt Des McTiernan, has been assisting the investigation team based at Bantry Garda Station for the past few months and their talsk is to identify new and potential investigative opportunities.

Former journalist Ian Bailey was convicted of her murder in absentia in France, but the Irish authorities have refused to extradite him on several occasions.