Sophie Toscan du Plantier's son to appear on Late Late Show

PIERRE-LOUIS Baudey-Vignaud, son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, will appear on tonight's Late Late Show in what will be his first interview since the death of Ian Bailey.

He will join Patrick Kielty to talk about Bailey's death, what it means in his fight for justice for his mother, and why he's ready to close this chapter of his life.

Ian Bailey was the chief suspect in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, whose body was found near her home in Toormore on December 23rd, 1996.

Bailey was never charged with her murder in Ireland but was tried in absentia in France in 2019 after the High Court in Ireland denied an extradition request. The French court found Bailey guilty of murder.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm.