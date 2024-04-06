Solar panels will slash energy use at Courtmac shop

THE installation of 26 solar panels in the rear garden of the Courtmacsherry Community Shop is expected to cut energy usage from the National Grid by as much as 50%, allowing the shop, founded in 2016, to continue to provide affordable prices at its local convenience store.

The shop is championing sustainability by transitioning to solar power, aiming to reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint.

‘We are excited to embark on this journey towards sustainability by integrating solar power into our operations.

‘This decision not only aligns with our environmental values but also demonstrates our dedication to continuously making a progressive positive impact on the community,’ founding member and PRO, Dara Gannon told The Southern Star.

The work was carried out by local company Cronin Electrical Solar Contractors.

‘It is a major step towards embracing green technology and reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. The initiative reflects the Courtmacsherry Community Shop’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices,’ said Dara.

‘This transition to solar power not only benefits the environment but also resonates with the values of this beautiful seaside community. So far, the shop’s solar power plant has generated 3.0MWh of electricity since its installation last August and a saving of three tonnes of carbon emissions. Availing of the SEAI grant aid, the expectation is that it will cut energy usage from the grid by 50%.’

The implementation of solar power technology, along with policies on paper bag use, recycling and using compostable coffee cups sets the example for other businesses in the region.

The shop is run and staffed by local volunteers, with all profits going towards local organisations, events, associations and community projects.