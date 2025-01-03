Solar grants set to fall

MAXIMUM grants for installing solar panels will reduce from €2,100 to €1,800 from January 1st.

More than 94,000 homes now have solar panels. The SEAI grant is designed to support the installation of solar panels and the grant can be applied for through the government-funded Solar PV Scheme, and is open to homeowners including private landlords. Works must be completed within eight months of grant approval.

Applications made before January 1st will qualify for the existing maximum funding amount of €2,100.

‘While solar panels’ long-term benefits and savings ultimately outweigh the upfront costs, it’s definitely worth going through the application process while the current grant offering is on the table,’ said ePower chief executive John O’Keeffe.