Social housing planned for Ballyvourney

Plans have been published by Cork County Council for eight social houses for Ballyvourney, adjacent to the existing St Gobnait’s terrace.

The plans are for one terrace of four houses, and a separate block of four apartments across two storeys.

Each of the apartments is a one-bedroom one, while each house has two bedrooms; the site is council-owned.

The houses will share an entrance with St Gobnait’s Terrace, and the council say will enhance the existing housing estates by connecting it with Páirc an Dochtúir nearby.

There will be 31 car parking spaces overall when the development is finished, to facilitate the residents in 18 houses.

Figures show that there are 45 people approved for social housing in Ballyvourney, and another 26 approved for nearby Ballymakeera.

Most of these people are seeking one-bedroom dwellings, and the rest are looking for two-bedroom houses.

This is the third such development in the planning for The Southern Star locality in recent weeks, as similar plans have been made public for social housing developments in both Dripsey and Durrus by Cork County Council.

The plans for all three planned developments are available online, or at the relevant council offices.