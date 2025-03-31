Social houses planned for Model Village

PLANS have been published by Cork County Council for eight two-bedroom social houses at Model Village in Dripsey, with eight car parking spaces in total, and another four off-street parking spaces for visitors.

The development will occupy a site of about 0.5 hectares, and the planning report notes that there is potential for further development to the west of the site in the future.

The plans for the development are available to view online, or at Cork County Council offices in the city or in Macroom, and submissions or observations are welcome until the April 30th.