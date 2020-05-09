Social distancing mesage on price tags

A CORK technology company is helping Irish and UK retailers to remind customers to maintain social distancing through digital price tags.

MarketHub Technologies has assisted clients who use their digital price labels to display messages like: ‘Respect Social Distancing’, ‘Be Kind’ and ‘Help your Neighbour.’

CostCutter, Daybreak, Londis and SPAR are among those using the technology.

MarketHub offers digital labels to its customers which can be controlled remotely via the cloud without the need for staff to handle or remove old prices. Installation of digital labels has been unaffected by government restrictions amid the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, many retailers are turning to digital labels now to ensure their staff don’t have to manually change labels and risk further contamination. These wireless labels eliminate the need to print and cut paper labels, thus reducing both labour and printing costs. Its corresponding data intelligence software, allows retailers to manage their store remotely by monitoring sales, stock, trends, making price changes and managing food waste.

CEO Roy Horgan said: ‘In these difficult times we are here to help our retail customers by keeping their finger on the pulse of what is happening in their business and in turn help their local communities.’ The Cork man’s mission is to create stores that are more profitable by reducing wasteful practices, non essential labour costs and free resources.