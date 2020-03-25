Social distancing rules reinforced; Some exaggerating symptoms to speed up test; Gym flexes its muscles to help firms; Local healthcare workers on the Covid-19 frontline; West Cork islands need plan for survival; Postponing Olympics is the right decision; Top 10 Cork footballers of all time; Guide to surviving without live sport

IN NEWS

- Social distancing rules reinforced as beaches packed

- Some exaggerating symptoms to speed up test

- Gym flexes its muscles to help firms

- Local healthcare workers on the Covid-19 frontline

- West Cork islands need plan for survival

IN SPORT

- Postponing Olympics is the right decision

- Check out Orla Cronin's banana bread recipe

- Interview with Skibb rower Eoghan Barry

- Noel Horgan ranks his top 10 Cork footballers of all time

- Interview with Drimoleague paratriathlete Donnacha McCarthy

- Kieran McCarthy's guide to surviving in this world without live sport

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

- 'How I beat my illness' - Isabella Harte from Skibbereen spent years living with a crippling illness that left her bed-bound. Her determination not to allow it destroy her life, along with her passion for fashion, saw her recover and launch her online design business.

The digital edition will also be available from 9am on Thursday morning if you can't make it to the shops. Click here for more info.