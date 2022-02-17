At the launch of an exibition of black and white prints titled The Chess Table by Jack Knowles at Clonakilty Community Arts Centre were Sinead Crowley and Ann Kiernan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
SNAP HAPPY: In the frame at Clon Arts Centre
February 17th, 2022 11:45 AM
