Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale is shining a light on sustainability

SMITH’S SuperValu Kinsale are spearheading environmental change in the Irish retail sector, as they partner with the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) who provided funding for community upgrade projects.

This involved the Building Sustainable Communities initiative in Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale and the local area. The ambitious aim of this initiative is to reduce energy costs, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions year on year.

The SEAI initiative called on Smith’s to identify and upgrade areas of their own store operations which could be made more energy-efficient, in keeping with high standards of renewable energy usage.

Sustainability has always been a key priority for store owner Michael Smith, and his entire team, who have continuously made advancements to add to their sustainability credentials and reduce the store’s carbon footprint.

This is not the first year that Smith’s Kinsale have taken part in the SEAI Building Sustainable Communities initiative.

Having taken part in this SEAI SuperValu campaign in previous years Smith’s SuperValu has the lowest carbon footprint possible for a supermarket, previously installing LED lighting and energy saving doors on all refrigeration units within the store. This year the store reached new heights with their sustainability credentials, as they installed solar PV panels to their roof. Not only is this store now conserving energy through LED lighting and refrigeration upgrades, but they are now creating their own eco-friendly energy to power their store.

As well as focusing on their store, Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale worked with a local community building in the area through this scheme, and donated funds towards the upgrading of its facilities. Crosshaven Rugby Club were selected under this scheme and received substantial financial contribution, in excess of €12,500, as a result of the scheme and the store’s notable efforts.

The rugby club installed new LED lighting, windows and wall insulation in their clubhouse, resulting in savings of €1,226 year on year from their energy bill or the equivalent to power a home for a year.

These upgrades not only put money back into the pockets of this very worthwhile cause, due to their reduced yearly energy bills, but also result in better quality and more comfortable conditions for those using their facilities.

Michael Smith, owner, said they were now enjoying the financial and environmental benefits of choosing a more sustainable energy solution.

Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale is one of 13 SuperValu and Centra stores across Ireland who rolled out the Building Sustainable Communities initiative including O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Bantry and O’Leary’s Centra Bandon.



