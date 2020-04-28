Smart move by Schull actor with Killing Eve role

SCHULL actress Ayoola Smart is now appearing on our screens as part of the multi-award winning British spy thriller, Killing Eve.

Ayoola (25) shared her excitement about her role in the latest instalment of Killing Eve. Posting to her 2,133 followers on Instagram, the London-based actress said she was ‘very excited to be a small part of this massively fantastic affair.’

In episode one, we just get a few glimpses of Ayoola, who plays Audrey, but, in episode two, the talented West Cork actress gets to share screen time with a great Cork actress, Fiona Shaw.

Ayoola – who is the daughter of the Schull-based theatre director and drama teacher Sally Smart – previously made the pages of The Southern Star in 2017, after she landed a role in a feature film starring Ethan Hawke.

Over the last few years, she has added many more screen credits to her name: she featured in productions of Romeo and Juliet, The Lovely Bones, Othello, and The Taming of the Shrew; and, in terms of screen credits, Ayoola has had parts in Holby City, Vera, and Les Misérables.

Ayoola – who has lived in West Cork since she was three years old – told The Southern Star in a previous interview that she has always wanted to be an actress.

She was just 18-years old when she moved to London, to train at the East 15 acting school, which is recognised as one of the top drama schools in the UK.

Her latest role, in one of the biggest productions to come out of the UK, is a major development in Ayoola’s career because the series has the reputation of only attracting the best in the business.

Joining current cast members like Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw in the new season are new characters played by actors like Harriet Walter and Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan, and our own Ayoola.

The first episode was shown on the BBC on April 12th and is now on RTÉ too.