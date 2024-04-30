Smart meters not so clever without a phone signal

INEFFECTIVE smart meters installed in Ballygurteen have been highlighted by Labour candidate Evie Nevin.

‘The installation of smart meters was intended to enhance energy management for residents. However, due to inadequate phone signal connectivity, these devices are failing to perform as expected. Residents are unable to monitor their energy usage, leaving them without the means to manage their consumption effectively and many are locked into a default energy plan, unable to switch to more cost-effective or suitable options,’ the Labour party candidate claimed.

‘Homeowners in the rural area between Clonakilty and Dunmanway with solar panels are in the dark regarding their energy contribution to the grid, as there is no way to track this input,’ she added.

Ms Nevin said she has sought the expertise and support of Labour’s environment spokesperson, Sen Rebecca Moynihan.

‘We must address these technological shortcomings promptly. Residents rely on these smart meters to make informed decisions about their energy use, and they deserve a system that works,’ she added.

‘There are a lot of people out there who do want to work at reducing their carbon footprint but face myriad challenges, such as outdated infrastructure and the cost of having green energy installed. It’s all well and good offering grants for energy-saving measures but without the proper infrastructure in place, it’s a half measure,’ she said.