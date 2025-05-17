Small school, big mural, big smiles, bigger hearts

THE students of Dromclough National School enjoyed sunshine, smiles, and creativity last week when they took part in a special mural painting project with the exceptionally talented mural artist, Jessica Challacombe.

The mural was made as an homage to the school’s banner, designed by parents Joy Lane and Kait Husmann, which depicts the green hills, winding river, and the many fish, birds, and wildlife that make their home in the Mealagh Valley outside Bantry.

The school’s slogan ‘Small School, Big Heart’ is featured at the centre of the mural. Each pupil also drew a small animal or tree on the banner and then had the wonderful experience of seeing it ‘come to life’ on the school wall.

Every student from juniors to sixth class contributed to the mural, each adding their own designs and painting in their own creative touches.

Their teamwork resulted in a vibrant and joyful mural that the children are extremely proud of.

The project was made possible by the TAP Initiative (Teacher Artist Partnership) and the West Cork Education Centre which matches schools and artists together for exciting new art projects.

Dromclough NS has recently introduced free, hot school meals for all pupils, a welcome addition that has been met with great enthusiasm.

Unlike many primary schools, Dromclough’s meals are free of processed food and are prepared by a small local chef, rather than by a large catering company.

Dromclough NS is also preparing for a clothing recycling fundraiser which will take place on May 26th at 9.30am.

The school is looking for clean, reusable clothes including paired shoes, handbags, belts, curtains, and bed linen.

All proceeds will go toward school initiatives.