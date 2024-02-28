News

Small commercial fire extinguished by Skibbereen and Dunmanway fire fighting crews

February 28th, 2024 9:43 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Two units comprising of four vehicles and four teams responded swiftly to the small commerical fire at Drinagh this morning.

A small commercial fire at Drinagh's main base of operations in West Cork was swiftly brought under control this morning by fire brigade units from Skibbereen and Dunmanway.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that two crews and tenders from Skibbereen, as well as the crew, fire tender, and four-wheel drive response vehicle from Dunmanway responded to the alarm which was raised at 9.02am.

'Everything is under control,' said the spokesperson, who confirmed that a small fire within one of the units was dealt with comprehensively within minutes of the arrival of the fire fighters.

 

