Skibbereen's Brendan Leahy to take on new management role with the ambulance service

Skibbereen’s Brendan Leahy completed his last shift at the town’s ambulance base on Thursday morning after 22 years of service.

It was in 1988 that Brendan joined the life-saving service – a service that has brought health care benefits and peace of mind to the people of Skibbereen, West Cork and the county.

Brendan – a former Labour councillor with Skibbereen Town Council and mayor – will now be taking on a new management role within the organisation.

The crew stood with Brendan for a photograph on the occasion of his final shift. It’s the same crew that has worked tirelessly over the last 13 months throughout the pandemic to help keep the people of Cork County safe.