Skibbereen's Brendan Leahy to take on new management role with the ambulance service

April 18th, 2021 11:01 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Brendan Leahy, Skibbereen Ambulance Base Station Supervisor pictured with his colleagues on his last shift at before he takes up a new management role within the National Ambulance Service. From left, Keith Warren, Tom Allen, Anne Leonard, Brendan Leahy, Amy Enright, Tadhg Murray, Finbarr Buckley, Dorothy Grimes, Jason Kelly and Garry Minihane. Missing from the photo is Sorcha Hayes.

Skibbereen’s Brendan Leahy completed his last shift at the town’s ambulance base on Thursday morning after 22 years of service.

It was in 1988 that Brendan joined the life-saving service – a service that has brought health care benefits and peace of mind to the people of Skibbereen, West Cork and the county.

Brendan – a former Labour councillor with Skibbereen Town Council and mayor – will now be taking on a new management role within the organisation.

The crew stood with Brendan for a photograph on the occasion of his final shift. It’s the same crew that has worked tirelessly over the last 13 months throughout the pandemic to help keep the people of Cork County safe.

 

