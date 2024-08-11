Skibbereen Town Hall gets fibre broadband

Skibbereen’s Town Hall can now host multimedia events after the building was upgraded to a full fibre broadband service following cooperation between the team at Ludgate Hub, fibre broadband operator Siro, and Cork County Council.

The connection was installed in the Town Hall premise late on Thursday July 25th to ensure the town hall could stream the Olympic rowing events for the community to watch together during the Skibbereen Arts Festival.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll acknowledged the work of all involved to get the project completed in a short space of time. ‘There is a fantastic buzz around Skibbereen and the wider West Cork area, with excitement building for the Olympics and the arts festival. We are delighted that Skibbereen Town Hall can now be used as a hub for the Olympic rowing events, particularly with so many local participants,’ said the counsellor.

Siro chief executive John Keaney acknowledged the company’s long-standing relationship with Skibbereen and the Ludgate Hub. ‘It was one of the first towns which we rolled out our full fibre broadband network to, including providing Gigabit connectivity to the Ludgate Hub.’