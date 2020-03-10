Skibbereen teenager to feature in new RTÉ series

Skibbereen's Eoghan Barry is set to appear on a new RTÉ series which will air on Wednesday at 9.35 pm.

A promising rower, Eoghan was born without one of his hands, and his family and rowing coaches have tried everything to come up with an attachment for his arm that will allow him to row safely.

Over the course of a year, Dr David McKeown attempts to come up with a rowing arm and a system for Eoghan's boat that would allow him to compete.

When sticky tape just doesn't do the job! Promising rower Eoghan is looking for a little help#BigLifeFix Wednesdays, 9.35pm pic.twitter.com/FcQwz4yNxU — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) March 10, 2020



Capturing the hearts of viewers when it debuted on RTÉ One last Wednesday, Big Life Fix challenges a group of leading designers, engineers, computer programmers and technology experts to create inventions that will transform people’s lives.

Filmed over the course of a full year, the group uses cutting edge science and technology to build practical solutions for those who need their help.

Based at TOG, a facility for makers in the Blackpitts area of Dublin city, the team harnesses the power of science to create tailor-made inventions for individuals and families.

Between them, they can build everything from space satellites to life-saving medical devices and military hardware.

But what about the challenges set by Big Life Fix?

They will also work with 32-year-old Kevin McGarry, who lost his legs in a farming accident, and who would love to be able to cycle again. And with 15-year-old Erin, who was born without arms and who wants to become more independent.

They’ll also help 3-year-old Alana Reid Sochan, who has Butterfly Syndrome and who requires 24-hour care, to sleep in her own room.

Made with the support of Science Foundation Ireland, this series marries real problems and human drama with science, proving that with a little bit of ingenuity - nothing is impossible.

Big Life Fix continues on RTÉ One March 11th, 9.35 pm.