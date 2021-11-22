Skibbereen school mourns tragic death of Craig (15)

A COMMUNITY is in mourning following the tragic death of a 15-year-old student at Skibbereen Community School last Tuesday afternoon.
Teachers and the 900-plus students at the school were deeply shocked by the sudden passing of Craig Rodrigues, a third year student, who died suddenly.
Principal Anton O’Mahony said all of their ‘thoughts and prayers’ were with Craig’s grieving family. The medical emergency arose at about 2.30pm when the teenager collapsed on a basketball court and the National Ambulance Service – which has a base in Skibbereen – the West Cork Rapid Response team, as well as the air ambulance, the gardaí, and the fire brigade, were on the site within minutes.
The Drimoleague student was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The loss of a life so young is a tragedy that has been felt by the entire community and the school principal assured parents and the students that it would continue to support the pupils in every way possible.
In a post on the school’s website, Mr O’Mahony also urged parents and guardians to emphasise and reinforce the need for young people to be extremely sensitive and careful about what they post on social media at this time.
Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the death of the student and that a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.