Skibbereen school mourns tragic death of Craig (15)

A COMMUNITY is in mourning following the tragic death of a 15-year-old student at Skibbereen Community School last Tuesday afternoon.

Teachers and the 900-plus students at the school were deeply shocked by the sudden passing of Craig Rodrigues, a third year student, who died suddenly.

Principal Anton O’Mahony said all of their ‘thoughts and prayers’ were with Craig’s grieving family. The medical emergency arose at about 2.30pm when the teenager collapsed on a basketball court and the National Ambulance Service – which has a base in Skibbereen – the West Cork Rapid Response team, as well as the air ambulance, the gardaí, and the fire brigade, were on the site within minutes.