Skibbereen rowing recognised at Cork awards in double win

SKIBBEREEN was well-represented at this year’s Cork Person of the Year Annual Gala Lunch, as both the Rowing Club, and the duo of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan were recognised at the annual celebration.

Fintan and Paul, who won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2020 and 2024 in the lightweight double sculls, were inducted into the Cork Person of the Year Hall of Fame while Skibbereen Rowing Club received the Supreme Cork award. Represented by Nuala Lupton, club president, and Richard Hosford, the club was commended for its significant contribution to sporting life in Cork by fostering the talents of champions on the national, world and Olympic stage, all on a voluntary basis.

The overall ‘Person of the Year’ award went to Shane Casey, aka Billy Murphy of The Young Offenders fame.

Not just a TV star, beyond the screen he has made significant contributions to the arts and community.

His play, Wet Paint, received critical acclaim and toured nationally, while his long-time involvement with the Graffiti Theatre Company as well as his support for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind were counted among his numerous commendations, contributing to his image as a ‘beloved figure’ in Cork and beyond.

This year’s ‘Honorary Corkperson’ award went to boxer Kellie Harrington, and a new ‘In Memoriam’ section was introduced this year, designed to honour those who have left an indelible impression on the people of Cork.

Represented by their daughters Suzy and Crona, the lives and achievements of much-loved broadcasting couple Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins were celebrated.

Cork musician Rory Gallagher was also remembered, with the legendary musician represented by his nephew Eoin Gallagher.