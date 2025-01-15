Skibbereen rowers to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Organisers of The Cork Person of the Year awards have announced that they are to induct Olympic champion rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy into their Hall of Fame at their annual gala lunch at the Metropole Hotel on Friday, January 24th.

The awards will also honour Olympic champion boxer Kellie Harrington as an Honorary Cork person.

Skibbereen’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, who won on the double with Olympic gold medals in the lightweight double sculls, are to be inducted into the Cork Person of the Year Hall of Fame.

Paul previously won Cork Person of the Year in 2016 alongside his brother, Gary, for achieving a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. And Skibbereen Rowing Club will also be honoured at the event.

Meanwhile, Kellie Harrington, who won the women’s lightweight boxing gold medal at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, will be named an Honorary Cork person.

In recognition of her significant sporting achievement, she will be presented with a Republic of Cork passport and an inscribed piece of Cork Crystal by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle, and the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll.

This year’s star-studded event will feature the award scheme’s inaugural ‘In Memoriam’ presentation, which will honour Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins, who will be represented by their daughters Suzy and Crona, along with legendary blues guitarist Rory Gallagher, who passed away thirty years ago this year. Rory will be represented by his brother and manager Dónal Gallagher.

The gala lunch will see recently retired TD Simon Coveney and European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, Michael McGrath, receive 'Thank You' presentations to acknowledge their involvement with the awards scheme over the years.

The Cork Person of the Year for 2024 – selected by award judges Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Cork City Council and Moira Murrell, Chief Executive of Cork County Council – will remain a tightly guarded secret until it is announced on the day by the two mayors.

RTÉ Broadcasters Miriam O’Callaghan and Anne Cassin will MCs the event, alongside a number of VIP speakers.