Skibbereen open mic event to celebrate Poetry Day Ireland

An Open Mic event to celebrate the love of poetry as part of Poetry Day Ireland will take place in Skibbereen 49 on North Street on April 28th.

One of the offerings for visitors to the 49 event – apart from tea, coffee, nibbles – will be a small Menu of Poems to take home.

Rita Ann Higgins (formerly the People’s Pandemic Poet Laureate) curated the poems.

'Poetry can be the balm we need in challenging times. Poems can be unlikely allies, whether it’s a poem of the absurd or the commonplace or a poem about the joy of a newborn. Poetry takes time, give it the time it asks of you if you have the time to spare. You will be rewarded tenfold,’ Rita Ann said.

The Menu of Poems is a joint initiative of the Arts and Health co-rodinators of Ireland (which includes Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre and West Cork Mental Health Services) and has been distributed across Irish health and wellbeing facilities for a number of years. Imelda May and others have made recordings of the poems, which will be featured at the event. Other poets, musicians, and even comedians have also been invited to join.

Regulars at 49's workshops and classes are of course very welcome but anyone who wants can get a slot of a few minutes at the Open Mic.

The event runs from 11am – 1pm (or maybe a little later) on Thursday, April 28th at 49, North Street, Skibbereen.

No need to book, just turn up, engage & enjoy. For more information call 087- 1034610.