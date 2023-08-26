Skibbereen man who assaulted woman has apologised

AN appeal case by a man who was convicted of two charges of assault has been adjourned to the next sitting of the Circuit Court in Skibbereen in October.

According to the probation service, the appellant, Callum Fahy of 22 Chapel Lane, Skibbereen, failed to engage with addiction support services.

Barrister Peter O’Flynn, instructed by Flor Murphy, solicitor, told Judge Helen Boyle that his client has engaged with an addiction counsellor, and is planning on accessing further, possibly residential treatment, when he gives up fishing in September.

‘If he doesn’t engage with the probation service,’ Judge Boyle told the barrister, ‘I will have very little time for him and I will reaffirm the district court sentence.

‘Unless he prioritises his addiction issue he will serve the sentence,’ said Judge Boyle, who adjourned the case to the October 3rd sitting of Skibbereen Circuit Court.

At Skibbereen District Court on September 27th last, the appellant was sentenced to 10 months in jail for assault causing harm, after attacking a woman in her home.

He was also sentenced to five months for assaulting the woman’s daughter, but that conviction was suspended on condition that he enter a bond to keep the peace for the next two years.

In the district court, Flor Murphy presented a letter of apology, plus the offer of €1,930.50 compensation, and the promise of more to come.

The accused had, at that stage, spent 14 days in custody in Cork prison during which time the district court judge asked him to read the lengthy victim impact statement written by one of his assault victims.

It was after that period of incarceration that the accused produced the letter of apology and was able to provide his solicitor with unpaid wages in the amount of €1,930.50.

In the letter of apology, the appellant said he was sorry for what he had done and expressed the hope the victim would forgive him some day.