Skibbereen man deemed ‘low risk’ for repeat sexual assault

A 90-day sentence that was imposed on a Skibbereen man for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old-girl has been suspended for two years.

The case had come before Judge James McNulty at Skibbereen District Court on two previous occasions – once to hear the evidence, and then, at an adjourned date, to hear a victim impact statement.

The accused, Tom O’Callaghan (66) of 18 Newbridge Park, Skibbereen, had pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the doorway to his home on September 20th 2021.

Referring to his own notes in the case, the judge said the accused had engaged the girl in conversation and then stretched out his hand to pull her in very close to him.

The accused attempted to kiss her while he maintained a tight hold on her arm.

The teenager asked the accused to let go, but he said he had to tell her something.

Tom O’Callaghan told the girl that he really liked her and then made sexually explicit and suggestive remarks, all of which was very distressing for the girl. The judge had adjourned the case for the production of a probation report.

After reading it at the recent sitting, Judge McNulty noted it was ‘very good.’

It stated that the accused – who is a full-time carer, and has medical issues of his own, namely anxiety and depression – had done all that was asked of him, and more.

The judge also noted that Tom O’Callaghan had voluntarily decided to abstain from alcohol, and that he is considered a ‘low risk’ in terms of reoffending.

Solicitor Liam O’Donovan said his client is ‘extremely apologetic’ and has ‘mended his ways.’

Asking the judge for as much leniency as possible, Mr O’Donovan said: ‘He is deeply apologetic. He has paid a heavy price with the negative publicity.’

‘I will conclude the case today and let this man get on with his life,’ said the judge.

‘The court has taken a lenient view. It was a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl on a front doorstep. It was all in the open, but upsetting and distressing for the girl.’

In addition to suspending the 90-day sentence for two years, Judge McNulty ordered the accused to enter into a bond, in the amount of €1,000, to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years.