Skibbereen man admits he ‘rained down blows’ on woman at party

A CASE against a man who flew into a rage and repeatedly punched a woman was heard at Skibbereen District Court.

Callum Fahy (22) of 22 Chapel Lane, Skibbereen, was legally represented by Flor Murphy solicitor who pleaded guilty on his behalf to two charges of assault.

One charge – the more serious of the two – was that he ‘occasioned harm’ to Denise Savage at her home at Gortnaclohy Heights on May 12th 2021.

The second assault charge related to an incident in which a 16-year-old girl – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was knocked against a sideboard.

Inspector Emmet Daly said the assault on the young girl resulted in bruising but did not require medical attention.

Initially, Judge Colm Roberts expressed concern about accepting jurisdiction in this case, but after reading the garda statements and a medical report he agreed to hear the more serious Section 3 assault charge in the district court but noted that it was ‘at the higher end’ of the scale.

Inspector Daly said there was a party at the house in Gortnaclohy at which Denise Savage was assaulted. He described how she had a large bump to her forehead and a bloodied cut to her hand.

He said Denise Savage reported how Callum Fahy flew into a rage and started punching her to the head. ‘She alleged he hit her with a tin and that he pulled a tuft of hair out of her head,’ he added.

Denise Savage attended Bantry General Hospital to receive treatment for the injuries she sustained.

Mr Murphy outlined how there had been another party earlier that night – a 21st for Callum’s brother Dylan – but everyone had migrated to an after-party at Gortnaclohy.

The solicitor said his client had been drinking to excess and that there had been other ‘scuffles at the end of the night.’

‘He accepts that he was out of his mind on drink,’ Mr Murphy added, ‘and that his behaviour was appalling.’

Although his memory of the incident is limited, the solicitor said his client accepts that he ‘rained down blows on her.’

In mitigation, he said his client had pleaded guilty to the offences. And he asked the court to consider the involvement of the Probation Services.

He said Callum Fahy had a very difficult upbringing, that his father had died tragically and suddenly, and that he was fostered out to another family in another West Cork town.

‘He only gets into trouble when he comes back to Skibbereen and meets his relatives,’ he said.

The solicitor also pointed out that his client’s employer was in court to vouch for him.

Judge Colm Roberts noted that the incidents happened during the Covid-19 lockdown and described it as having ‘total disregard for people when they didn’t have their vaccinations at the time.’

However, he accepted that the combination of conflicts, emotions and getting hopelessly drunk is ‘not a good combination.’

Judge Roberts adjourned the case to the September 13th sitting of Skibbereen District Court for the production of a probation officer’s report. He also requested a victim impact statement.