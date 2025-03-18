Skibbereen is name-checked in Washington

SKIBBEREEN got a mention during the Taoiseach’s visit to Washington last Wednesday.

The US vice-president JD Vance revealed to Deputy Micheál Martin that he had visited the town during a ‘road trip’ with his wife in September 2023.

Deputy Martin, a guest at Mr Vance’s residence in the city, told the vice-president, and the invited guests, that Skibbereen was the home of the Olympic rowers.

He said Mr Vance had told him earlier that he had also visited the Ring of Kerry, Cashel and the English Market in Cork city.

JD Vance told the guests that he had taken the road trip with his wife Usha and he remarked on the great scenery of Ireland and even showed off his ‘shamrock socks’ describing it as an element of ‘sock diplomacy’.