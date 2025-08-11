Skibbereen extras to earn over €150 for Stewart film

Extras continue to be sought for a Skibbereen World War II movie production, which is being filmed locally later this year and is focused on the actor James Stewart.

A public appeal was made for about 1,000 extras in July for the film, set in the 1940s.

As such, the call has been made for Glen Miller orchestra players, as well as airbase crew members, bomber pilots, and army officers.

A special call was also made for swing dancers aged between 18 and 35, also for filming in September.

Further details since released reveal that there will be costume fittings in Cork city, followed by up to three dates for filming in Skibbereen.

Men will need to have their hair cut and styled in a 1940s short, back and sides.

Accommodation is not provided during filming, but meals are, and would-be extras are warned that an early morning start is probable in order to get all involved through the costume, hair, and makeup process.

The fee is about €160, from a total of €180 minus a 10% agency fee.

Minors will be paid €70, with the rate for featured extras yet to be confirmed.

Further details on how to sign up for the venture can be found via the West Cork Film Studios social media pages.

Stewart was the star of Hitchcock’s Rear Window and Rope, as well as a number of other highly regarded film classics such as It’s a Wonderful Life, The Philadelphia Story, and Anatomy of a Murder.

He enlisted in the US Army Air Forces during World War II, and commanded the 703d Bombardment Squadron from 1941 to 1947.

He later transferred to the Air Force Reserve, and held various command positions until his retirement in 1968 as a brigadier general.