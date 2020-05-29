Skibbereen Eagle editor’s grave

THE Skibbereen Heritage Centre has just uploaded another video of interest to anyone with links to West Cork, and Skibbereen in particular. This latest video, in its Graveyard series, features a very old burial site in Skibbereen. It opens with the tale of one Frederick Potter, the famous editor of the Skibbereen Eagle – the precursor to today’s Southern Star – who is buried there. Mr Potter, of course, became world-famous for his editorial which warned the Russians that West Cork was ‘keeping its eye’ on them! You can watch it by clicking on the news and article tab at www.skibbheritage.com