Skibbereen courthouse looked ‘shabby’ on TV news

THE state and fate of two buildings in Skibbereen, and two more in Clonakilty, were discussed at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

Election candidate Cllr Karen Coakley (FG) raised the issue of Skibbereen’s courthouse, saying its appearance – on a recent TV news programme – looked ‘shabby.’

She said it looked ‘appalling’ and she asked: ‘Are there any plans to do some work to it?’

It was another election candidate, Social Democrat Cllr Holly Cairns who raised the issue of the Scout Hall, which is situated in a prime location in the town centre, adjoining The Fair Field. Cllr Cairns commented on the fact that it is no longer being used by the scouting organisation, other than for storage.

A senior executive officer with Cork County Council, Mac Dara O h-Icí, indicated that there are a number of groups interested in using it for their meetings, but he said a decision has not yet been made about its future use. Mr O h-Icí said the issue ‘will come back to the Council for consultation.’

In Clonakilty, election candidate Cllr Paul Hayes (SF) noted that there was work taking place outside the door of the meeting to clear debris from the site of the old, demolished town hall.

Cllr Hayes suggested that the Council should now make every effort to finalise design plans and press for funding for the redevelopment of that prime town centre site.

The Sinn Féin councillor also called for a progress report on the plan to build a new fire station on the bypass road in Clonakilty.

He said the Council had done its part and completed the Part 8 planning process. ‘We have ticked every box,’ he said.

Council engineer John Ahern confirmed that Clonakilty is third on the building programme behind Kanturk and Macroom.

He said: ‘The site is there and the plans are there. There are no road blocks. We are just waiting on funding.’