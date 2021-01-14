Skibbereen Community Alert Group relaunched

WITH new committee members on board, Skibbereen’s Community Alert Group is a comforting outlet for the community of the town.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sgt Triona O’Mahony of Skibbereen Garda Station said the recent relaunch of the group is a really positive expression of the local community’s commitment to keeping each other safe in partnership with An Garda Síochána and Muintir na Tire.

‘The Skibbereen Community Alert Group aims to complement the very strong sense of community spirit and incredible work of existing voluntary groups within the town,’ said Sgt O’Mahony

‘It will actively promote personal safety and wellness, crime prevention strategies and the early reporting of suspicious activity to An Garda Síochána. It will encourage the participation in local schemes such as Text Alert, and will endeavour to provide up-to-date, accurate crime prevention and personal safety advice to the people of Skibbereen.’

Keen to attract new members within the community, the group will be hosting their next public meeting when it is safe to do so. Community Alert will provide the people of Skibbereen town and surrounding areas with a two-way forum for engagement with their local gardaí.

‘The group will liaise closely with the Family Resource Centre in the provision of monitored pendant alarms for older people and are currently in the process of supplying and installing Community Alert signage in Skibbereen town and its environs.’

Just before Christmas, the group held their first Flag Day in Skibbereen which was a great success and their presence on the streets of the town has reassured people that Skibbereen Community Alert is active again.

The new committee includes chairperson Linda Shannon, secretary Karen Coakley, assistant secretary John Hamilton, joint treasurers Vincent O’Neill and Paul Levis, and PRO Áine Minihane.