Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race (Scar) back in October

AFTER a one-year hiatus, the popular Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race (Scar) will be going ahead full steam this year.

From Wednesday, May 26th participants can register online on the Scar Facebook page to take part in an event that offers varying levels of difficulty for local and national sports enthusiasts.

The fact that 100% of the entry fee goes to charities and good causes is just one of the feel-good factors about this event.

The setting – operating out of the Castlehaven GAA stadium – is another major bonus because the facilities there are excellent.

Typically, pre-and-post events have been every bit as enjoyable as the main event itself and this year will be no exception.

The event on Saturday, October 16th will mean an early start but the 200 participants can look forward to a hot shower at the race HQ, the presentation of prizes, and some pretty decent grub at the end of the day.

The event will be run in strict accordance with social distance guidelines.

‘I think people will just be delighted to be taking part in a community event this year,’ race director Oliver Farrell told The Southern Star ‘It will be like letting off steam after months of lockdown, and what could be better than a challenging event in the great outdoors?’

‘Scar has become a major event in the West Cork sporting and fundraising calendar and we are delighted to see it return this year,’ commented Carbery chief executive Jason Hawkins.

‘We look forward to supporting the event through our corporate sponsorship and participation from our own employees. By supporting the running costs of the event, we are helping to ensure that every penny raised from the participants goes directly to deserving charities throughout West Cork. Myself and all the team at Carbery wish the organising committee and the participants every success – see you on October 16th.’

The reason the word ‘adventure’ is contained in the name of the event is because it offers varying degrees of difficulty. The cost of registration for the expert event – which involves a 22k run, 60k cycle and 1.5k kayak – is €65.

The sport event – which involves a 13k run, 44k cycle and 1.5k kayak – is also €65, but the Taster Route event – which involves a 6k run and 17k cycle – is €45.

With all of the running costs covered by sponsors, particularly the Carbery Group, all of the money raised will go directly to charity.

This, of course, would not be possible if it were not for the hard work of the committee and the huge team of volunteer marshals.